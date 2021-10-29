Blacklist colleges where Kashmiri students are harassed: J&K students’ body

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir students association said on Friday that it has prepared a list of colleges in the country in which Kashmiri students are unnecessarily harassed.

Nasir Khuehami, spokesman of the students association told IANS, “We have prepared a list of colleges outside J&K where Kashmiri students are unnecessarily intimidated, harassed and subjected to mental and physical torture whenever there is a political or sports event nationally or internationally.

“We have demanded that these colleges be blacklisted.

“The students who go to other states of the country do so for serious studies and not just to pass time there. They have nothing to do with politics.

“Those trying to give political or religious colour to the local students studying in colleges outside J&K are vested interests who are damaging the fabric of our country.”

He also said, “We are coordinating with the state governments in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Karnataka and Uttarakhand where Kashmiri students are studying presently.

“We have prepared full list of such Colleges and will forward it to the government to blacklist all those colleges who spread bigotry, hate & harassed Kashmiri Students unnecessarily and fail to give them protection & ensure their Safety”, the association said on his Twitter handle.