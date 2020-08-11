Blackstone Group to acquire Prestige Group’s rental income assets

By Sameer Published: 11th August 2020 10:19 pm IST
Blackstone

New Delhi: Blackstone Group is likely to invest $1.7 billion to acquire the rental income assets of Prestige Group.

Repay debt

Prestige Group will repay the debt from the revenue they will get from the deal. The revenue left after repayment of debt will be used to infuse equity capital.

The assets include properties in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mysore etc.

Assets

After the deal, Blackstone Group will get possession of 20 million square feet of commercial space.

As per the report, the deal will include the developer’s nine operational malls. It will also include hospitality assets.

The deal is somewhat similar to DLF-GIC.

It may be mentioned that real estate business has been affected due to coronavirus pandemic.

Categories
Business
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close