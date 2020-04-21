Blamed for spreading virus, Jamaat members ready to donate plasma

NEW DELHI: Attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Tamil Nadu, who have been successfully recovered and have now tested negative for the novel coronavirus come forward and donate their plasma for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The main reason, according to an Indian Express report, they said, apart from helping the critically ill patients to recover from COVID-19, was to counter the ‘baseless accusations’ hurled against them that Tablighi Jamaatis were responsible for the spread of the virus following the religious congregation of the sect held at Delhi’s Nizamuddin area last month.

Mohammad Abbas, a thirty-eight year old businessman from Tiruppur was on Sunday discharged from Coimbatore’s ESI hospital.

“As soon as I got discharged, I met the district administration officials and the dean of the hospital and told them that they may contact me anytime if they needed me to donate my plasma,” Abbas told Express.

“It has only been one day since I was discharged but I’ve already spoken to others (from the Jamaat) who have recovered and they were all ready to donate,” he added.

Plasma therapy

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure for COVID-19 patients.

In this therapy, the antibodies of a person who has recovered from the virus are taken and transfused into a sick person (having the virus) to help boost the person’s immune system.

The recovered COVID-19 patient’s blood develops antibodies to battle against COVID-19.

Also Read Plasma therapy shows positive result on critical Corona-patient

Once the blood of the first patient is infused to the second patient, those antibodies will start fighting against the coronavirus in the second person.

The process for donating plasma is similar to donating blood and takes about an hour.

Several countries around the world including the United Kingdom and the United States have also started plasma therapy trials.

In India, several states like Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab have already started using Plasma Therapy for the corona-infected patients.

Source: With inputs from PTI

