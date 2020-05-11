Blasphemy: Complaint lodged against FB user in Mughalpura PS

Hyderabad: A member of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat lodged a complaint with Mughalpura police against a Facebook user for uploading blasphemic content.

Mohammad bin Omar complained to the police that a person with ID Bintish Chobey posted blasphemic content against Prophet (pbuh) and posted misinformation regarding Makkah Mukarrama.

Source: Siasat news

