11 May 2020, Mon
Blasphemy: Complaint lodged against FB user in Mughalpura PS

Posted by Rasia Hashmi Published: May 11, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: A member of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat lodged a complaint with Mughalpura police against a Facebook user for uploading blasphemic content.

Mohammad bin Omar complained to the police that a person with ID Bintish Chobey posted blasphemic content against Prophet (pbuh) and posted misinformation regarding Makkah Mukarrama.

Source: Siasat news

