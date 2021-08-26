Blast at Kabul Airport; 11 dead, say Taliban



Kabul: A blast rocked the Kabul airport, which is thronged by crowds of desperate Afghans seeking to flee the country after the Taliban takeover, on Thursday, causing numerous casualties.

“We can confirm an explosion outside the Kabul airport. Casualties are unclear at this time. We will provide additional details when we can,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a tweet.

However, a Taliban leader said that at least 11 people, including women and children, were killed, and a number of Taliban guards got injured in the blast.

Blast at Kabul airport. Feeds show smoke billowing from near the east gate. At least 13 reported dead including kids; thinking about all those images of the hundreds who’ve been waiting, crammed outside the walls. pic.twitter.com/28UfYu6Jrh — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) August 26, 2021

The blast was said to have taken place outside one of the airport’s gates where British troops are stationed to oversee the evacuation process. It is suspected to be a suicide attack.

Evacuated Afghan journalist Bilal Sarwary, said in a tweet that the blast took place at a sewage canal where Afghans were vetted.

“A suicide attacker blew himself up in the middle of a large crowd. At least another attacker started shooting, multiple eye witnesses in the area & a friend tell me,” he said.

There was no report about any British casualties, the BBC quoted a UK Defence Ministry source as saying.

The incident comes amid warnings by the western nations of a terror strike at the airport as evacuation of foreign citizens continues.