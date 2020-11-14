Blast from the past! When Salman Khan wanted to marry Juhi Chawla

Mumbai: Salman Khan’s marriage has been the topic of interest for a long time now. While the question of Salman’s marriage is still an unsolved mystery as the Dabangg actor is still single, he has been rumored to have dated many renowned names in the industry.

But do you know Salman Khan completely smitten the Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla? So much so that he even wanted to marry her!

Juhi Chawla is happily married to Jay Mehta, while Salman Khan continues to remain one of the most eligible bachelors in Bollywood

Salman Khan opened up on wanting to marry Juhi Chawla

Back in 1992, Salman Khan along with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Divya Bharti was touring in Vancouver. While, in an interview, Salman being his humorous self expressed that he wanted to get married to Juhi Chawla.

He said, “She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he would let her get married to me. He said no.” When the interviewer asked him why his marriage proposal was rejected, he simply shrugged and said, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.” “Pata nahi kya chahiye tha. (Don’t know what qualities they wanted)”, he added.

Salman Khan looked young and dashing in a tee and baggy high-waist denim with a cowboy hat on too.

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla had shared screen space in various Bollywood flick including Andaaz Apna Apna (1994), Deewana Mastana (1997) and Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) to name a few.

On the other hand, Juhi Chawla tied the knot with Jay in a secret ceremony when she was at the peak of her career. They have two children – a daughter named Janhavi and a son named Arjun.

In an interview earlier this year, Juhi Chawla said that she kept the news of her marriage under wraps because she was “afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there”.