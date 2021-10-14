Blast in Afghan province kills Taliban official

Kabul: A Taliban official was killed and 11 others were injured in an explosion on Thursday in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, a sorce said.

The source told Xinhua news agency that the incident occurred near a bridge in the provincial capital Asadabad’s Karhali locality.

“Abdullah who served as the Taliban’s police chief for Shegal district in Kunar lost his life in the incident,” the source added.

Meantime, Attahullah Sapay, head of the provincial hospital, said that among those wounded were seven civilians, including a woman and two children, and four Taliban members.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Militants affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) outfit are active in the region.

The security situation remained generally calm but uncertain across Afghanistan since the Taliban’s takeover in mid-August.

However, a spate of bomb attacks were launched by IS-affiliated militants in Kabul, northern Kunduz and eastern Nangarhar provinces in recent weeks.