Blast rips through a restaurant in UAE’s Abu Dhabi, 2 killed

Several people were injured in the explosion

By Mansoor Updated: 31st August 2020 5:59 pm IST
Abu Dhabi: A powerful blast ripped through a restaurant in the UAE’s capital here on Monday, killing two persons, police said.

Several people were injured in the explosion which took place at the fast-food restaurant in a building on Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Khaleej Times reported.

According to on-site investigations, the incident was caused by a misalignment in the gas container fittings following refueling,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

Emergency response teams evacuated residents of the building and cordoned off the area, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Two persons have been killed in the explosion, the Abu Dhabi Media office said in a statement on social media.

Source: PTI
