Blast rips through a restaurant in UAE’s Abu Dhabi, 2 killed

Abu Dhabi: A powerful blast ripped through a restaurant in the UAE’s capital here on Monday, killing two persons, police said.

Several people were injured in the explosion which took place at the fast-food restaurant in a building on Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Khaleej Times reported.

According to on-site investigations, the incident was caused by a misalignment in the gas container fittings following refueling,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said.

#UPDATE: 2 dead in Abu Dhabi restaurant blast likely caused by gas leak https://t.co/SHTzzr4YUs — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) August 31, 2020

Emergency response teams evacuated residents of the building and cordoned off the area, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

Two persons have been killed in the explosion, the Abu Dhabi Media office said in a statement on social media.

Source: PTI