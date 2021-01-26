Blinken, Biden’s pick for Secretary of State, gets Senate nod

By IANS|   Published: 26th January 2021 11:53 pm IST
Washington, Jan 26 : The US Senate on Tuesday confirmed Antony Blinken as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State.

Blinken, who was National Security Adviser to Biden when he was Vice President to President Barack Obama, got 78 votes for and 22 against.

He also had served in the Obama administration as the Deputy Secretary of State, Assistant to the President (in Obama’s first term) and Principal Deputy National Security Adviser.

Blinken is the fourth member of the Biden administration to be confirmed after Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

