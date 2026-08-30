BLO strike hinders distribution of SIR notices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A strike by Booth Level Officers (BLO) over non-payment of honourarium in some constituencies in Hyderabad has hindered the distribution of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) notices to residents.

BLOs in Kukatpally and Secunderabad Cantonment areas have been on strike for a week.

Speaking to Siasat.com, G Pallavi, a BLO from Secunderabad Cantonment, said, “We have been on strike for the past five days due to non-payment of honorarium. Some officers said that the payments will be made soon. However, I have received only one instalment of Rs 5,500 so far.”

Another BLO from Pension Line Bowenpally, Farzana Begum, claimed that authorities said honorarium would be given on August 3. “But it’s been almost one month and there is no update yet,” she told Siasat.com.

Some BLOs continue work despite no pay

BLO Sadia Begum told Siasat.com, “In Bowenpally division, BLOs are working despite not being paid. Voters are supposed to attend hearings between August 28 and 31 and we don’t want them to be at a loss.”

In Hyderabad, there are 4,000 BLOs. However, notices regarding SIR have not been served to all 19 lakh voters who have been marked for anomalies, with voters who were supposed to attend the hearings between August 26 and 28 not having received the notices at all.

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Narayanan Sriganesh held meetings with BLOs and urged them to expedite the SIR process. Sriganesh also requested the Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) to release the remuneration for BLOs.

On Saturday, August 28, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy held a video conference, directing officials to ensure that all those who are supposed to attend hearings are served notices. Addressing the BLOs, Reddy said they are responsible for informing voters to attend the hearings.

Also Read Telangana SIR: Voters must be informed hearing date 2 days ahead

Election officials were also asked to ensure publicity of the documents required during hearings. They were asked to prepare a schedule for the hearings in consultation with Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs)

Assaduddin Owaisi urges people not to panic

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad ul Muslimeen President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the public not to panic about hearings.

“MIM would provide complete guidance and legal assistance to ensure that names were retained in the final voter list,” Owaisi said while addressing a meeting at the party headquarters at Darus Salaam. He also urged voters who received anomaly notices to take them seriously.