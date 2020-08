Bloomberg urges voters to view Trump as employee

Washington: Businessman Mike Bloomberg is urging Americans to evaluate President Donald Trump like a coworker or employee when deciding whether to give him another term.

At Thursday’s Democratic National Convention, Bloomberg asked: Would you rehire or work for someone who ran your business into the ground, and who always does what’s best for him or her, even when it hurts the company?

I’ve supported Democrats, Republicans, and independents.



Hell, I’ve actually been a Democrat, Republican, and independent.



To me, elections are about people. And the two people running for president couldn't be more different. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/qpTW6F6pNl — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 21, 2020

He asked, If the answer is no, why the hell would we ever rehire Donald Trump for another four years?

Vote this November for @JoeBiden like your life depends on it—because it does. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/yIPZRyjyxx — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) August 21, 2020

Bloomberg’s addition to the convention lineup is another example of Biden trying to appeal to moderate and even Republican voters. Bloomberg has been a Republican, independent and a Democrat throughout his career.

Bloomberg was particularly effective at getting under Trump’s skin.

He’s now telling voters that Trump’s slogan of Make America Great Again” makes a pretty good case for Joe Biden.

Source: PTI