BlueStacks launches cloud gaming service for mobile games

Mumbai: BlueStacks, which is the largest Android gaming platform for PCs, on Friday released BlueStacks X (beta), the the world’s first cloud-based game streaming service for mobile games.

“BlueStacks App Player recently crossed 1 billion lifetime downloads. BlueStacks X is a natural next step for us. Hybrid cloud is a big technological breakthrough which makes it economically viable to launch the service,” Rosen Sharma, CEO, BlueStacks Inc, said in a statement.

BlueStacks X (beta) is powered by hybrid cloud technology, built in partnership with now.gg, BlueStacks’ sister company.

Hybrid cloud enables the cloud to offload parts of compute and graphics rendering to the endpoints, dramatically reducing the cloud costs and enabling users to enjoy a free service.

This can be achieved both with using a native client and browsers capable of native graphics rendering. This technology works transparently and does not require any integration from game developers, the company said.

BlueStacks X can be accessed via the mobile browser on iOS, Android, Windows 11, Mac, Chromebooks and even some smart TVs. The BlueStacks X native client is available on Windows 11, Windows 10 and older versions of Windows.

BlueStacks X can also be used by BlueStacks App Player users.

BlueStacks X (beta) already has over 200 games, and several new games are being added every week. The service has a great collection of RPG and Strategy games with other genres being added over time.