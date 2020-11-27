Bluru airport appeals flyers not to carry banned tools to avoid delays in security checks

Bengaluru, Nov 27 : In a strong bid to cut delays in security checks, Kempe Gowda International Airport Limited – Bengaluru (KIAL-B) authorities on Friday appealed to passengers not to carry sharp weapon-like items in their baggage, a KIAL-B official said here.

According to a statement released by the KIAL – B, the airport has witnessed an increase in the collection of prohibited goods, including hand tools, blades, lighters, coconuts, toy guns, ghee packets and spices over the last few months.

“The security team at Bengaluru Airport receives an average of over 500 kgs of prohibited articles on a weekly basis. These items are confiscated by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the security screening area and this is potentially impacting the security frisking process,” the official added.

The note added that many passengers were unaware of the prohibited objects which potentially impacts the security frisking process and this was resulting in delays due to the manual examination of such baggage.

For the safety and security of our passengers, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) – operator of Bengaluru Airport – urges passengers to avoid packing prohibited items.

According to the note, lighters, scissors, toy weapons, sharp metal objects, sporting goods, guns and firearms, tools, self defense equipment, explosive materials, flammable items, chemicals, aerosols and liquids and besides this any other items which are deemed security hazards by local law are banned during the flying./Eom/ 200 words

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.