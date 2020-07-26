B’luru bans animal sacrifice in public places on Bakrid

B'luru bans animal sacrifice in public places on Bakrid

Bengaluru:  Animal sacrifice during the upcoming Eid al-Adha or Bakrid has been prohibited at public places in the city, as well as other places identified by the civic body, an official said on Sunday.

“The general public has hereby notified that sacrifice of animals during Bakrid or any other religious occasion is prohibited on public roads and footpaths,” said the official.

Similarly, sacrifices have also been prohibited in hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges.

Other prohibited places include temples, mosques, any other religious place, and parks used for worship.

“Any person or organisation violating the above (prohibitions) are liable to be prosecuted under the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act of 1976 for illegal sacrifice,” said the official.

The official also suggested that a few more stringent laws will be applied to violators.

“Only authorised abattoirs are allowed to slaughter animals used for food,” the official told IANS.

