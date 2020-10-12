B’luru child-rape accused shot, held as he resists arrest

Bengaluru, Oct 12 : Bengaluru city police on Monday said it shot and took into custody a 32-year-old man accused in a child rape case as he resisted arrest near Srirampuram.

The police said Dinesh was shot in the knee after he allegedly attacked a Sub-Inspector with a knife. The accused was wanted for a sexual assault on four-year-old daughter of a roadside toyseller staying on a footpath near the city railway station.

Assistant Police Commissioner (Malleshwaram subd-division) Venkatesh Naidu said that children the child had gone missing from the railway station on October 10 night as the family took shelter there due to heavy rain.

The police later found that the victim was admitted in KC General Hospital in Malleshwaram.

The police said that following a tip-off, it tried to arrest Dinesh but a scuffle ensued. Inspector Sunil S Naik fired in the air to warn Dinesh but he stabbed an SI in his hand, following which Naik shot him in his right knee to immobilise him, a police statement said.

The police has registered a case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.