B’luru civic body hires 94 doctors to strengthen Covid fight

Bengaluru: As many as 94 doctors have been recruited by the city civil body to strengthen the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Saturday.

These include two MBBS and 60 dental doctors, 13 BAMS practitioners and others.

The civic body also recruited six staff nurses, five supporting staff and 75 Group D workers, taking the total new recruits to 180.

Bengaluru is the ground zero for Covid-19 infections in Karnataka, accounting for 61 per cent of all the active cases in the state.

On Saturday, the city saw 1,533 more coronavirus cases, taking its totla tally to 16,862, of which 12,793 are active.

Source: IANS