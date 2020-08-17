B’luru Israeli consulate donates oxygen concentrators to fight Covid

Bengaluru, Aug 17 : The city-based Israeli Consulate has donated 25 oxygen concentrators for distribution in government hospitals to strengthen the state’s fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Monday.

“In a display of solidarity with Karnataka, the Consulate General of Israel to South India joined the Karnataka government’s efforts to strengthen the public health system in Karnataka, by supplying oxygen concentrators,” told a consulate official to IANS.

The consulate zeroed in on oxygen concentrators as the best donation after teaming up with a local NGO to identify the most pressing need.

Dana Kursh, the Consul-General who just got transferred from the city after a three-year stint visited senior government official Mahendra Jain to finalise the donation project details on August 3rd.

Following her meeting, the full delivery of the 25 oxygen concentrator units arrived at Karnataka State Drugs Logistics and Warehousing Society on Monday.

“Namma Bengaluru has been a home to the Israeli Consulate to South India since 2013, and my own home for the past three years. Joining the efforts of Karnataka government to make the state a healthier and safer place is a small token of appreciation and friendship the people of Israel share with the people of India,” said Kursh, the outgoing diplomat.

She expressed confidence that India and Israel’s innovative partnership in combating the pandemic will benefit the entire world.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Mashav, the Mediterranean country’s agency of international development cooperation had allocated a special budget for this donation gesture.

