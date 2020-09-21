B’luru Metro extends validity of smart cards for 10 years

Bengaluru, Sep 21 : In the wake of steady spike in the COVID-19 cases, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited on Monday decided to extend the validity of smart cards from one year to 10 years in order to avoid reactivation related issues.

According to the BMRCL, on the account of five and half months suspension of its operations due to COVID-19 pandemic, the commuters were facing issues regarding validity.

“Therefore the BMRCL has decided to extend the smart cards validity from present one year to ten year till Sep 19 2030 to avoid inconvenience. The main idea is to encourage contactless travelling in the times of pandemic,” the BMRCL chief public relation officer, B. L. Yeshavanth Chavan remarked.

Source: IANS

