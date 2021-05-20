B’luru police bust fake COVID certificate racket, arrest 2 doctors

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested four persons, including two doctors working with the primary health centre (PHC), for allegedly running a racket of issuing fake COVID certificates and black-marketing antiviral drug Remdesivir in the city, the police said.

According to the police, two of the accused persons have been identified as B. Shekhar (25) and Prajwala, who worked as medical officer and doctor, respectively, at the Primary Health Centre in Chamarajpet in the city.

The two other accused have been identified as Kishore G (22) and Mohan Y (29) years, both employees with private hospitals.

The police said in a statement that the Halasuru Gate police formed a special team and set up a trap for these doctors.

“We set up a decoy team and carried out a detailed sting operation to bust this racket,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division), M.N. Anuchet, told reporters.

According to the statement released by the Bengaluru Central Division police, these doctors used to work in tandem with the two employees working in separate hospitals, who used to refer patients to Chamarajpet PHC, where these doctors used to charge Rs 500 to issue a fake RT-PCR negative certificate.

“The same team was also involved in black marketing of Remdesivir for Rs 25,000 per vial. We have recovered 11 vials of 20 ML/100mg each from their possession,” the police said.