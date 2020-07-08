B’luru police bust second prostitution racket in less than a week

Bengaluru: The women’s wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has busted a second prostitution racket in the city in less than a week, arresting two men and rescuing five women, an official said on Wednesday.

“We have arrested two accused, Satish and Raja, for running the prostitution racket at Yeshwanthpur,” CCB Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

The duo was running the prostitution racket at a lodge in Yeshwanthpur locality of the city.

In less than a week’s time, this is the second prostitution racket to be busted in this tech city amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Indulging in prostitution amid the pandemic is doubly more dangerous. Nobody knows who has coronavirus and there is a high chance of inhaling the other person’s micro droplets which can lead to infection,” warned consultant pulmonologist Punnam Pradeep Kumar.

He said that people with HIV will be more susceptible to Covid-19 amid the pandemic.

Source: IANS