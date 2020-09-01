B’luru police conduct searches at 3 SDPI offices in riots case

Bengaluru, Sep 1 : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police has raided three offices of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the city as part of the investigation into the recent riots, an official said on Tuesday.

CCB carried out the raids in DJ Halli, KG Halli and Halasuru Gate offices of SDPI.

“The Crime Branch obtained a search warrant in the riots case and three teams raided SDPI offices in KG Halli, DJ Halli and Halasuru Gate,” said an official.

The raids are a follow up action of Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that the investigation will go deeper.

Already, 400 people have been arrested in the case.

On August 11, hundreds of people ran amok after P. Naveen, nephew of Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, posted a derogatory message on social media.

Police resorted to firing to control the mobs, leading to the death of three youths.

The rioters burnt a part of DJ Halli police station, Naveen’s home and also his uncle Murthy’s home.

The mobs pelted stones, injuring 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson.

More than 200 two-wheelers and several cars were set ablaze during the riots.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.