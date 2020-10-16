B’luru riots: K’taka Cong president nudges Akhanda to fall in line

Bengaluru, Oct 16 : Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K. Shivakumar on Friday advised Pulikeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy to stop making public statements and instead try to sort out his problems within the party forum.

Shivakumar’s remarks assume significance, as Srinivasamurthy had openly demanded that he wanted the party to expel the two former Congress corporators being named in the 850-page preliminary chargesheet filed by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch in connection with the recent Bengaluru riots case.

Srinvasamurthy’s house was set on fire by an angry mob on August 11 after his nephew, Naveen Kumar, allegedly posted insidious posts on his Facebook timeline.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, “We all know that he has incurred huge loss in the riots. If he has any trouble with any leader, he should meet us and discuss his problems, instead of making public statements through the media.”

On Thursday, Srinivasamurthy had said that the Congress should take immediate steps to expel the party leaders who allegedly conspired in arson and looting on August 11, in which he had lost his house.

Several persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence, apparently triggered by the online post.

Srinivasamurthy’s residence and a police station in D.J. Halli were among those premises which were targeted by the angry mob. The rioters also torched many police and private vehicles.

As many as 421 persons were arrested in this connection, including Social Democratic Party of India leader Muzammil Pasha.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also probing the matter and has arrested the prime accused in the case.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.