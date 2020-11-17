B’luru riots: police arrest key accused Cong leader Sampath Raj

News Desk 1Updated: 17th November 2020 6:04 am IST
Bengaluru, Nov 17 : Bengaluru Central Crime Branch police on Tuesday arrested former mayor and Congress leader R. Sampath Raj, who was wanted in Bengaluru riots case.

The Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil confirmed the media through WhatsApp stating just “YES”, he has been arrested.

Raj has been absconding from a hospital for the last one month where he was admitted after he was “tested Covid-19 positive”.

His escape from hospital had raised many questions than answers as he was admitted to hospital after his name was included in the chargesheet filed by the police in local court alleging that he was one of the conspirators in Bengaluru riots case.

Earlier on Monday, a major breakthrough came in this case as the CCB had arrested Raj’s close aide Riyazuddin for sheltering Raj and another Congress leader Zakir who is still absconding.

It may be worth noting here that on August 11, Pulikeshi Nagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinvasa Murhty’s nephew Naveen Kumar (who is out on bail now) posted insidious post on his Facebook timeline.

Furious over the post, a section of residents approached K.G. Halli police and D.J. Police to initiate action against Naveen. The police reportedly dilly dallying over initiating action on Naveen, the mob went berserk and indulged in arson and looting.

In a bid to control the raging mob, the police had to open fire killing four persons on August 11. Prior to police opening fire, the mob had set MLA’s house on fire besides torching several vehicles parked in K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli police stations.

The city police have already booked nearly 400 persons in this connections, besides filing chargesheet against Raj and Zakir, both are congress leaders, for allegedly instigating the mob but both leaders were absconding since then.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

