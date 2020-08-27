B’luru riots: Police working to secure maximum punishment for rioters

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 27th August 2020 3:04 pm IST
Bengaluru: Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel carry out a flag march in the riot-hit area, where a mob went on a rampage on last week over a social media post allegedly posted by a Congress MLA's relative, in Bengaluru, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits, Bengaluru, has been extended till August 18, 6 AM. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(

Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police are aiming to secure maximum punishment possible on people involved in the recent riots, an official said on Thursday.

“Our main intention is to send them behind bars as long as possible,” Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain told IANS.

He said the police department will plead with the court to not allow them outside as releasing them will send a wrong message.

Jain said if these people are let out, it will convey a message that anybody can commit any crime and easily dodge jail terms.

The DCP said already 400 accused have been arrested in the riots case which shook the city on the night of August 11.

“We have received a lot of leads and we are continuing our investigation,” he said when asked about the angle of terror links of some of the rioters.

Meanwhile, Jain clarified that Mudassir Ahmed, one of the rioters, was not picked up from Hyderabad but arrested in the city itself.

P. Naveen, Pulikeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy’s nephew, continues to be in jail even as attempts are being made to release him on bail.

On August 11, hundreds of people ran amok after Naveen posted a derogatory message on social media. Police resorted to firing to control the mobs, leading to the death of three youths.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in D.J. Halli, K.G. Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas.

Source: IANS
