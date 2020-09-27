B’luru riots pre-planned, no innocent held: K’taka govt (Ld 2)

Bengaluru, Sep 27 : Rejecting the Opposition party’s allegations, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J. C. Madhuswamy on Saturday affirmed that Bengaluru riots were pre-planned and the police had not arrested any innocents till date in this case.

Replying to a no-confidence motion here, Madhuswamy asserted that though, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy’s nephew B. Naveen Kumar posted derogatory message at 5.30 p.m. on his Facebook and deleted it at 7.30 p.m. but prime accused Yakub Bashir sent out WhatsApp messages to gather in front of D. J. Halli police station after which violence erupted.

Madhuswamy added that it was Bashir’s message which led to violence and arson of Congress MLAs residence. “Congress party should not take side of such people,” he maintained.

He also added that the police had taken every possible evidence into account be it CCTV footage or various other evidences before arresting as many as 400 persons in this connection. “This is misleading campaign against the government. I appeal the opposition not to fall prey to such machinations,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had appealed to the state government to take immediate steps to release “innocents” who were arrested in connections with the Bengaluru riots.

Speaking after the Speaker allowed the discussion on the no-confidence motion here, Siddaramaiah asserted that the Bengaluru police have arrested more than 400 persons in this connection and all of us know that the police have picked up some innocents too.

“The Congress party is not arguing on behalf of accused persons, we are for the innocents. Let the police examine every possible evidence in this case and act impartially,” he affirmed.

Training his guns on the police department, he charged that the entire Bengaluru riot case is a clear case in point where the failure of police and intelligence department.

“The police should have taken immediate steps to contain riots. When accused Naveen posted, derogatory post in afternoon and when some Muslim leaders went to complain, the police should have taken immediate steps. Delayed action by the police itself is main reason to riot going out of control,” he argued.

Chiding the ruling party leaders, Siddaramaiah quipped that the state government which doesn’t get tired of thumping its chest about the police’s achievement, why did it hand over the cases to National Investigation Agency?

“Is this the way to this state government telling that the Karnataka police department is incapable of even investigating a riot in Bengaluru?,” he questioned angrily.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.