B’luru social worker files complaint against ‘Tandav’ makers

Bengaluru, Jan 24 : Keeping up the tempo by filing FIRs against the makers of “Tandav”, a political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, another FIR was registered in Krisna Raja Pura (K.R. Pura) Police limits of Eastern Bengaluru on Friday.

According to the FIR, Kiran Aradhya, social worker lodged complaint against web series “Tandav” starring Saif Ali Khan.

Aradhya in his complaint demanded legal action against “Tandav” makers and telecasters who according to him have tried to hurt Hindu religious sentiments by making an actor portraying Lord Ishwar using abusive language in a college function.

Aradhya has named web series director Ali Abbas Zafar, producer Farahan Akhtar, actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saif Ali Khan and Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit in his complaint but he has neither furnished their occupation nor address of Bengaluru or Mumbai.

Though “Tandava” makers have rendered public apology last week itself when the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry had intervened and called Amazon Prime to respond to complaints against the web series, makers of the show issued a public apology if it “unintentionally hurts anybody’s sentiments”.

Despite issuing public apology, social activists are still registering FIRs in various police stations across the country and the complaint registered in Bengaluru is the latest one.

One of the scenes in “Tandav”, in which a student leader talks about ‘azadi’ (freedom) from ‘Manuvad, jaatiwad and atyachar’, is being cited as offensive. A student leader called Bholenath takes on ‘Ram bhakts’ whose social media reach is threatening his popularity. This is seen as a metaphorical conflict between Shiva, known for his free, non-conformist ways, and Rama, who treads a more traditional path.

Hindutva groups see the scenes as a veiled attack on their brand of politics. “Tandav” is a political drama, and tells the story of how politicians go to any extent to cling to power. Student protests in the series actually bring to mind the Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi era, some critics say.

