B’luru top cop in-home quarantine as driver tests corona positive

Bengaluru: Confirming he was coronavirus negative, Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Bhaskar Rao on Friday said he was in home quarantine for four days after his vehicle’s driver tested positive.

“My driver has tested coronavirus positive; I have home-quarantined myself for four days and will get tested again on Monday,” said Rao.

Monday’s Covid test will be Rao’s fifth in three months.

“I had to be in numerous interactions with positive cases. Seek your good wishes, am not positive yet,” he said.

The police commissioner is overseeing the Covid-19 lockdown re-clamped in the city from 8 pm Tuesday to 5 am on July 22 amid a spike in infections.

A couple of days ago, he went for a walk near the Vidhan Soudha and Cubbon Park to check the security arrangements for the lockdown.

On Thursday, Bengaluru reported 2,344 new cases, raising its tally to 25,288, of which 18,828 are active.

Epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state, Bengaluru has 61 per cent of the state’s active cases.

Source: IANS