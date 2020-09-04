BMTC offers free rides to students taking exams

By News Desk 1 Published: 5th September 2020 2:23 am IST
Bengaluru, Sep 4 : City bus service Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has extended free rides to all students appearing for examinations at present, an official said on Friday.

“For the benefit of students who are attending professional, degree, post-graduate and PUC supplementary exams, BMTC has extended free travel facility on examination dates,” an official of the road transport corporation said.

The free rides have been allowed from the residences of the examinees to their examination centres.

All professional, degree and post-graduate students are allowed to travel on examination dates from their residences to the examination centres on production of exam hall ticket along with BMTC student pass, the official said.

BMTC extended the rides to students taking PUC supplementary exams as well.

