BMW Group India’s Q1 2020 auto sales down more than 12%

New Delhi: Luxury automobile manufacturer BMW Group India on Thursday reported an automobile sales degrowth of 12.04 per cent during the first quarter of the calendar year 2020.

“BMW Group India has delivered 2,482 units of BMW and MINI cars in the first quarter of calendar year 2020 (January-March),” the group said in a statement.

“BMW India registered sales of 2,365 units and MINI India of 117 units. BMW Motorrad has continued its unabated growth in the premium motorcycle segment with 1,024 motorcycles delivered to customers.”

According to the Group, BMW India had delivered 2,822 cars in the corresponding period of 2019.

“The coronavirus pandemic presents a mammoth challenge to public health, industry, economy and our business. With the strength of its admired brands and superior products, BMW Group India will remain resilient and responsive in every way,” said Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India.

“The current situation has brought many operational difficulties and eliminated valuable physical interactions with customers at dealerships… Until normalcy returns, our focus will be on consistent digital interaction with our customers and maintaining the performance.”

Source: IANS

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.