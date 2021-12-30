BMW to 12cr flat: Expensive gifts Salman Khan received on his b’day

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan enjoys his massive stardom and fan following across the globe. Having made his debut in the year 1988, he has starred in many commercially successful films till now in his three decades of career.

The Radhe actor celebrated his 56th birthday with his family and friends December 27 at his Panvel farmhouse. Social media was flooded with wishes from his family, friends, co-stars and fans across the world. Apart from greetings and immense love, Salman also received many expensive gifts on his special day. Scroll down to know what he received.

Salman Khan birthday gifts

According to a report in Spotboye, actress Katrina Kaif who shares a very close bond with Salman, gifted a gold bracelet worth Rs. 2-3 lakhs to him. While Jacqueline Fernandez gifted the Dabangg actor a watch from brand Chopard worth Rs. 10 -12 lakhs, Sanjay Dutt, on the other hand, gave a diamond bracelet worth Rs. 7-8 lakhs, report said.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty reportedly gifted Salman a gold and diamond bracelet worth Rs. 16-17 lakhs, Anil Kapoor surprised him with a leather jacket worth Rs. 27-29 lakhs. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma reportedly gifted his brother a watch from Rolex worth Rs. 15-17 lakhs.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Salman’s brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan gifted him a BMW S 1000 RR worth Rs. 23-25 lakhs and Audi RS Q8 worth Rs. 2-3 crores, respectively.

The superstar’s father Salim Khan reportedly gifted his son an apartment in Juhu which is worth Rs 12 crores.

What’s on his workfront?

In terms of work, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 in his kitty. He also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan. He was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.