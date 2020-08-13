Board compartment exams may be held in Sept: CBSE

New Delhi, Aug 13 : The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may hold compartment examinations for class 10 and 12 students in September though no date has been fixed so far.

Schools and students have also been informed about this. Schools have also issued forms for compartment examinations in many states.

CBSE has released a letter regarding compartment examinations to all concerned schools. Earlier, CBSE had sought suggestions from students and parents on whether to conduct compartment examinations or not.

Most of the suggestions received by CBSE were in favour of cancelling the examinations, but the board has decided to conduct the exams. The exam dates are likely to be released next week.

Normally compartment examinations are held in July after the results of Board exams are released. However, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, many board exams had to be cancelled and results of some class 10 and 12 exams were also delayed.

Earlier, CBSE, while filing its reply in court, had asked for compartment exams to be held. According to senior officials of the Ministry of Education and CBSE, these exams can be conducted in the first week of September.

A majority of students have compartments in Mathematics, Social Science and Science in class 10 while class 12 has seen compartments mostly in Mathematics, Accounts and Economics.

CBSE said, “JEE Main, NEET (UG) and JEE Advanced are important tests. They require Board results as based on them, a student gets admission in higher education. It is necessary to hold compartment exams because many students who have filled forms for these higher education tests, also have to appear for compartments this year.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.