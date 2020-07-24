Boarding Emirates Airlines flight or travelling to Dubai? Know rules

Dubai: Persons who are boarding Emirates Airlines flight or travelling to Dubai must follow certain processes before flying into the populous city of UAE.

Emirates Airlines flight passengers must carry negative report

Passengers who are traveling to Dubai on a tourist visa and persons who are taking connecting flights in the city must carry a COVID-19 negative test report that is not older than 96 hours before the departure.

The report must be from a local government approved laboratory. However, if the UAE government has specified a designated laboratory in the country of origin then passenger must get report from that lab.

Insurance

They must either have insurance with COVID-19 cover or declare to bear the cost for treatment and isolation.

Negative COVID-19 report must if the passengers’ country of origin is one of the following

Afghanistan

Armenia

Brazil

Bangladesh

Djibouti

Egypt

Eritrea

India

Indonesia

Iran

Iraq

Kazakhstan

Kyrgyzstan

Lebanon

Montenegro

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

Russian Fedration

Serbia

Somalia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sudan

Tajikistan

Tanzania

Turkmenistan

USA

Uzbekistan

Passengers from the country other than the one listed above can also undergo the COVID-19 PCR test after arrival in Dubai.