Boarding Etihad Airways flight or travelling to Abu Dhabi? Know rules

Abu Dhabi: Persons who are boarding Etihad Airways flight or travelling to Abu Dhabi must follow certain processes before flying into the city.
Etihad Airways flight passengers must carry negative report
Passengers whose final destination is Abu Dhabi must apply for ICA approval. They must also produce a negative COVID-19 PCR test result at check-in. The result must be issued by an ICA-approved medical facility within 72 hours of the trip.
For other passengers, COVID-19 PCR test is mandatory. They must travel within 96 hours of undergoing test.
Global travel regulations
These passengers must also check global travel regulations and other details on the official website of Etihad Airways (click here).
Emirates Airlines
Earlier, Emirates Airlines had listed guidelines for passengers. As per the information furnished by the airlines, negative COVID-19 report must if the passengers’ country of origin is one of the following
- Afghanistan
- Armenia
- Brazil
- Bangladesh
- Djibouti
- Egypt
- Eritrea
- India
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Iraq
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Lebanon
- Montenegro
- Nigeria
- Pakistan
- Philippines
- Russian Fedration
- Serbia
- Somalia
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Sudan
- Tajikistan
- Tanzania
- Turkmenistan
- USA
- Uzbekistan