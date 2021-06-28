boAt forays into personal grooming with MISFIT

New Delhi: To introduce an exciting range of grooming and personal care products, lifestyle consumer tech brand boAt on Monday announced its entry into the personal grooming category with MISFIT.

The company unveiled MISFIT T50, a trimmer, that is available at an introductory price of Rs 899 on the Flipkart and boAt website.

“After having established our leadership in earwear and wearable category, we are all set to strengthen our lifestyle portfolio under the aMISFIT’ brand,” Aman Gupta, Co-Founder boAt, said in a statement.

“With MISFIT, we want to bring in a fresh approach to the personal care category by designing products specifically for the Millennials,” Gupta added.

T50 comes with skin-friendly titanium-coated blades, which are corrosion-resistant and offer a smooth and safe trimming experience devoid of any roughness, scratching or irritation on the skin.

These blades are easily detachable and can either be washed or just cleaned with a brush in a jiffy. A long-lasting 160-minute lithium battery ensures that your battery woes do not come in the way of you looking your best.

The MISFIT T50 has 40 length settings with 0.5 mm precision, which will always give you an even and defined trim for any look that suits your mood.

Your desired beard style, from a stubble to a consistent beard is only trim away with the multiple length setting comb function of the T50, the company said.

The company said it will also launch a range of women’s personal care products in the Indian market soon.

According to Research and Markets, the Indian male grooming market stood at $643 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 11 per cent to cross $1.2 billion by 2024.A