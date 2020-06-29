Bodies of 3 minor girls recovered from pond in MP

Shivpuri: The bodies of three minor girls — aged between 10 to 12 years — were recovered from a pond in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

According to the police, the three tribal girls from Hathigarh village under Satanwada police station went missing after they left home to collect blackberries on Sunday evening.

Acting on the information, the police launched a search operation on Monday. During the operation when police searched a pond in a field with the help of local divers, they found the bodies of the three minors.

Arvind Chhari, the in-charge of the Satanwada police station, said that the girls had gone out on Sunday evening to collect blackberries. Two of the girls were siblings. It is suspected that they might have fallen into the pond while returning home. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

Source: IANS