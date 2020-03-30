Bodies of all coronavirus victims must be cremated: BMC

Mumbai: The bodies of all those who died due to coronavirus in Mumbai will be cremated irrespective of the religion of the deceased, the city civic body said on Monday.

BMC Commissioner issues circular

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi issued a circular in this regard.

According to the circular, the bodies of persons who have died of COVID-19 will be cremated irrespective of their religion.

Only Five persons can attend funeral

It also stated that only five persons can attend the funeral of a COVID-19 patient and rituals of touching the body should be avoided.

Number of coronavirus cases

In India, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 on Monday whereas, the death toll rose to 29.

Source: PTI

