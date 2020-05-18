Body of a 2-month-old girl found in Chandrayangutta nala

Hyderabad: Panic gripped the area after the body of a two month old girl was found in a nala at Gulshan Iqbal Colony, Chandrayangutta.

According to sources, when Syed Munawwar Ali, the home guard associated with Chandrayangutta police was patrolling, he was informed that body of a newborn was found in the nala.

Police retrieved the body of the newborn girl and shifted it to the Osmania Hospital for post mortem. A case has been registered in this connection. Police is investigating the case from different angles.

Source: Siasat news

