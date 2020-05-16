Body found at brick kiln in UP identified

Muzaffarnagar: Body of a man found at a brick kiln in Shamli district three days ago has been identified, police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Tarun. He was missing from Panipat in Haryana, they said.

The body with injuries was found at the brick kiln at Kairana town on May 13, police added.

Source: PTI

