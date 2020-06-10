Body goes missing from Gandhi, family urges for help

Hyderabad: The body of a 37-year-old person has gone missing from the mortuary of Gandhi Hospital, sources at the Hospital said.

Rashid Ali Khan, a medical shop owner, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Medicure Hospital, on Tuesday. He was complaining of high temperature and immense weakness. He was first admitted to Medicure Hospital on June 6.

Rashid’s brother Saleem Khan told siasat.com, “Gandhi Hospital staff informed us that my brother has died. When we reached the hospital and asked for the body they very lightly said that “it is missing.”

Even earlier, when the relations of the patient asked for the details of his condition the hospital staff dilly dallied and did not provide any reliable information.

Saleem Khan has requested the State government officials to intervene and help him get his brother’s body. “We have nowhere to go. What we want is to locate the body and perform the last rites. The entire family is deep depression. We need help,” he said with tears rolling down his eyes.

