Body of 19-yr-old man found hanging from tree in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man allegedly hanged himself from a tree in northwest Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar area on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified only as Surender, used to live with his family in Gurgaon, they added.

The police said they received information about the incident around 5.55 is and on reaching the spot, found the body hanging from the tree.

Upon inquiry, it was found that Surender had an argument with his family members on Saturday over his unemployment, a senior police officer said.

Following the argument, he left the house and came to his aunt’s place in Delhi’s Dheerpur. He stayed there till Sunday and then went away, he added.

Later, on Monday morning, he was found hanging from a tree. His body will be handed over to the family members after an autopsy, the police said.

Source: PTI