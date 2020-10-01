Body of a minor girl with stab wounds found in UP’s Bhadohi

Bhadohi: The body of a 14-year-old Dalit girl bearing stab wounds was found in Tiwaripur village under Gopiganj police station limits here Thursday, police said.

The girl had stepped outside the residence in the afternoon and when she did not return, her brother went looking for her and found the body in an agriculture field, Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said.

Police have arrested three members of a family on the complaint of the father of the deceased, the SP said.

The body has stab injuries to the face and other parts and has also been battered with bricks, the SP said, adding that it has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details will be known only after receiving the autopsy report, he said.

The incident is a fallout of enmity between neighbors, the SP said adding that the father of the girl has given a complaint that after a tiff on September 28, the rivals had warned that he would be taught a lesson.

Source: PTI