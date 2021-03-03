Body of Indian worker arrives after 4 months from Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: Four months after the death of Gulf migrant worker Vontari Narsa Reddy in Saudi Arabia, his body reached the Rajiv Gandhi international airport and was taken to his home in Sirnapally village of Nizamabad district where his last rites were performed on Sunday.

As per a report by The Times of India, the employers while speaking to the Telangana Jagruthi Saudi Arabia president, Moazzam Ali Iftekar in a phone conversation a few days ago, said, “We have completed the formalities that were required from our side for repatriation of the body.”

Narsa Reddy was working in Saudi Arabia for the past seven years and died while in service in Al Jouf municipality company, KSA in November 2020. The family continuously appealed to the Indian embassy in Riyadh and the company management but was in vain.

The family members also wrote to external affairs minister S Jaishankar in November. After repeated requests, the family submitted a petition to the Indian foreign ministry official on February 4 seeking his mortal.