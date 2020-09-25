Body of man found hanging at residence in south Delhi

New Delhi: The body of a 22-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Gupta, they said.

The incident took place late Wednesday night. The body was found hanging from a ceiling fan on the ground floor of his house, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding that the reason for taking such an extreme step is being ascertained.

The deceased’s father told police that Gupta had gone to jail twice in connection with two cases of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered at Sangam Vihar police station earlier, a senior police officer said.

The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem and inquest proceedings have been initiated, he said.

Source: PTI