Body of missing J-K resident recovered from Uttarakhand disaster site

By PTI|   Published: 14th February 2021 4:12 pm IST
Chamoli: Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb 8, 2021. More than 150 labourers working in a power project are missing. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

Jammu: The body of a missing foreman from Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir has been recovered from the flash flood-hit Joshimath area in Uttarakhand, officials said on Sunday.

Jitender Kumar Kotwal was among two persons from the union territory who had gone missing after the calamity struck the Joshinath area in Chamoli district last Sunday.

Earlier, the body of an engineer from Srinagar, Basharat Ahmad Zargar, was found at the disaster-hit site on February 12.

“Body of Kotwal, a resident of Bhara Seri village of Doda, has been recovered and identified by his relatives,” an official said.

Kotwal was working as a foreman at Rishiganga hydel project and had left his village one and a half months back to join his work, he said.

The NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project had suffered extensive damage in the flash flood, which also demolished the Rishiganga hydel project.

