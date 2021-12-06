Body of Sri Lankan national lynched by mob in Pakistan flown to Colombo

Lahore: The body of a Sri Lankan national, who was lynched and burnt by a mob in Pakistan’s Punjab province over allegations of blasphemy, was flown to Colombo on Monday.

The wooden coffin has the words: Human remains of late Don Nandasri P Kumara Diyawadanage. From Lahore to Colombo , transcribed on it.

A mob of over 800 men, including supporters of hardline Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), attacked a garment factory and lynched its general manager Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage and set him on fire over allegations of blasphemy on Friday last in Sialkot district, some 100 km from Lahore.

“The officials of the Sri Lanka High Commission arrived here early Monday morning and the body was handed over to them at the Lahore airport by Punjab minorities minister Ijaz Alam. The body was transported on the Sri Lankan Airlines flight,” a Punjab government official told PTI.

The flight took off for Colombo in the afternoon, he said.