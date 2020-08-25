Body tied to rock found in Yamuna

By News Desk 1 Published: 26th August 2020 3:10 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 25 : The body of a 25-year-old man was found in the Yamuna on Tuesday morning at Kalindi Kunj barrage in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh. When the body was spotted at the riverbank, the PCR was informed and additional staff from Shaheen Bagh police station reached the spot.

When the body was taken out it was found that a heavy stone was tied around the legs indicating that the man had been murdered and the body was then thrown in the river.

“We have registered a case of murder under section 302 of IPC and are investigating the case. The identity of the man is yet to be established and we are trying to get the missing report from nearby police stations to identify the deceased,” said a senior police officer.

Police suspect the man was murdered somewhere else and his body might have been thrown in the Yamuna to destroy evidence.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is on.

