Bodyguard of UP MLA commits suicide

Moradabad: The bodyguard of a local MLA allegedly shot himself dead with his service gun in Adarsh Nagar area here on Thursday morning, police said.

Constable Manish Pratap Singh (24), a native of Rasoolpur village in Bulandshahr district, was posted as gunner of MLA Moradabad Dehat Haji Ikram Quraishi.

His live-in partner informed the police about his death around 4 am on Thursday. A case of suicide was registered in Katghar police station and the body sent for post mortem, a police official said.

Probe into the matter was on, SP (city) Amit Anand said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.