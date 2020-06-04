Bodyguard of UP MLA commits suicide

Moradabad: The bodyguard of a local MLA allegedly shot himself dead with his service gun in Adarsh Nagar area here on Thursday morning, police said.
Constable Manish Pratap Singh (24), a native of Rasoolpur village in Bulandshahr district, was posted as gunner of MLA Moradabad Dehat Haji Ikram Quraishi.
His live-in partner informed the police about his death around 4 am on Thursday. A case of suicide was registered in Katghar police station and the body sent for post mortem, a police official said.
Probe into the matter was on, SP (city) Amit Anand said.
