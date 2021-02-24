BOE to supply OLED panels for iPhone 13: Report

San Francisco, Feb 24 : Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 lineup and now a new report has claimed that the display manufacturer BOE will be one of the main suppliers of the OLED panels for the upcoming models.

According to a new report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily News, BOE is said to be working with the touch panel manufacturer General Interface Solution (GIS), part of the Hon Hai Group to develop OLED panels.

In 2020, reports indicated that BOE would supply some display panels for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models but BOE ran into major production problems.

Now, BOE appears to have overcome some of those issues.

As per the report, Apple is working on more technically complicated screens for the “iPhone 13,” with both low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) and ProMotion displays in some models.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the Ultra-Wide cameras on the two high-end models will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus.

All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) Ultra-Wide cameras with fixed focus.

According to Barclays analysts, the iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency, and faster data rates.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.