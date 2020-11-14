‘Bogus going on’: Elon Musk after taking four COVID-19 tests in a day

Raising doubts over their accuracy, Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk on Friday called the COVID-19 tests ‘extremely bogus’. Musk said that he was tested for COVID-19 four times in one day with two of the tests confirming he was positive for the disease while the other two stated he was not.

Taking to Twitter, Musk questioned the accuracy of the COVID-19 tests, which were conducted on Thursday, and wrote: “Something extremely bogus is going on:

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Musk revealed that he has not demonstrated any coronavirus symptoms, except the common cold. “Nothing unusual so far,” he added.

He went on to say that he is awaiting results from the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from a different lab.

Musk also asked the Twitter community to weigh in their opinion on the tests.

Would be great to hear from people who know a lot about the PCR testing industry. What’s the approximate false positive rate, all things considered, for cov2 PCR tests? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2020

Several studies by health researchers, including those from Harvard and MIT, proved high rate of false positives in the testing kits.

Musk had previously criticized coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, referring to those as “fascist” and an infringement on individual liberty.