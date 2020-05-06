‘Bois Locker Room’ admin arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Cyber cell arrested the admin of ‘Bois Locker Room’ Instagram group which was being used to share morphed pictures of underage girls on the social media site, officials said on Wednesday.

Ten members, including minors, of the Instagram group have also been identified, police said. One of the teen identified in the offence has committed suicide.

The boy named in #boislockeroom commits suicide. @NCWIndia should be charged with abetment to Suicide for threatening action based upon a false allegation.

Will the girls who spread fake images have even a bit of remorse? No! I'm sure.

Will they be held accountable? Not at all! — Amit Deshpande (@antidespondent) May 6, 2020

A juvenile, who was also a group member, was apprehended on Monday. The minor was also quizzed and the devices used to engage in the “offensive and vulgar communication” have been seized from the members of the group known as “Bois Locker Room”.

“The CyPAD unit has sought information about the alleged group and it’s members from Instagram. Their reply is awaited. The devices of the identified members of the group have been seized and sent for forensic analysis,” said Anil Mittal, Additional PRO of Delhi Police.

The role of other group members is also being ascertained, he said.

The identified members, who are major, are being examined. The minor members of the group are being dealt with as per the provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, police officials said. Instagram had earlier said it takes the issue “very seriously” and does not allow such behaviour. It had said the objectionable content featuring minor girls was removed from the platform as soon as it was made aware of it.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had issued a notice to Instagram and Delhi Police, taking cognizance of the matter. Some of those involved are from reputed schools in the national capital, police said.

Information about the group came to light after a girl shared screenshots of its activities. Following this, the group started being called out on social media. The police said during social media monitoring, it was noticed that the group was being used by the participants to share obscene messages and morphed pictures.

A case under relevant sections of IT Act and IPC was registered on Monday, officials said.

